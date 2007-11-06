CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trading hours V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16148
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Автор: Gilani

Индикатор Trading hours.


WcciPaterns Sep WcciPaterns Sep

Ещё одна разновидность Индикатора WcciPaterns, только в качестве осциллятора.

Waddah Attar Def RSI Waddah Attar Def RSI

This indicator show you the trend type

Lucky Lucky

Change the size of lot, add the filter and you will receive a ... winwin2007. Works only at a spread 2.

R - Squared indicator R - Squared indicator

R-Squared indicator.