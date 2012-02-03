CodeBaseSections
FisherTransform_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

FisherTransform_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by FisherTransform indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. FisherTransform indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial instrument
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for the indicator calculation
input uint Length=10;                      // Indicator period
  2. FisherTransform_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                              // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";// Indicator labels name
input color UpSymbol_Color=Teal;                     // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=DarkOrange;               // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                          // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                             // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                     // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                   // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                         // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                     // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                    // Vertical shift
  3. FisherTransform_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Actuation indication version
input uint AlertCount=0;                    // Number of submitted alerts

In case several FisherTransform_HTF_Signal are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the FisherTransform indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. FisherTransform_HTF_Signal indicator. Sell signal

Fig. 1. Sell signal

Fig.2. FisherTransform_HTF_Signal indicator. Uptrend continuation signal

Fig. 2. Uptrend continuation signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/742

