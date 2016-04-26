CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-DRProjections - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
17799
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Kim Igor V. aka KimIV

Prediction of the daily price ranges. This indicator shows the current day support and resistance levels forecast on the bases of the previous day price levels. The formula for calculating the levels are described in Thomas Demark's The New Science of Technical Analysis
.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7409

i-DayOfWeek i-DayOfWeek

The indicator displays the selected day of the week.

i-Cross&amp;Main i-Cross&amp;Main

The indicator calculates the product of GBPUSD x USDCHF. Painted red, GBPCHF - black (repeats the price on the upper chart)

i-GentorCCIM_v.0.2 i-GentorCCIM_v.0.2

Removed LSMA and EMA. Made the sixth signal bar and trend coloring.

i-GentorLSMA&amp;EMA_v.0.2 i-GentorLSMA&amp;EMA_v.0.2

Synchronized version numbering using the iGentor CCIM v.0.2.