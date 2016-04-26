Watch how to download trading robots for free
Author: Kim Igor V. aka KimIV
Prediction of the daily price ranges. This indicator shows the current day support and resistance levels forecast on the bases of the previous day price levels. The formula for calculating the levels are described in Thomas Demark's The New Science of Technical Analysis
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7409
