Indicators

i-GentorCCIM_v.0.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 日本語
Author: Egorov Gennadiy & KimIV

Removed LSMA and EMA. Made the sixth signal bar and trend coloring.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7412

