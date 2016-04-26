Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v.0.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15491
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: FX Sniper & KimIV
Synchronized version numbering using the iGentor CCIM v.0.2.
Synchronized version numbering using the iGentor CCIM v.0.2.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7413
i-GentorCCIM_v.0.2
Removed LSMA and EMA. Made the sixth signal bar and trend coloring.i-DRProjections
Prediction of the daily price ranges.
i-IntradayFibonacci
Intraday Fibonacci levels.HA Arrows
Buy and Sell Arrows based on Heiken Ashi candles.