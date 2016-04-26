CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v.0.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
15491
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: FX Sniper &  KimIV

Synchronized version numbering using the iGentor CCIM v.0.2.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7413

i-GentorCCIM_v.0.2 i-GentorCCIM_v.0.2

Removed LSMA and EMA. Made the sixth signal bar and trend coloring.

i-DRProjections i-DRProjections

Prediction of the daily price ranges.

i-IntradayFibonacci i-IntradayFibonacci

Intraday Fibonacci levels.

HA Arrows HA Arrows

Buy and Sell Arrows based on Heiken Ashi candles.