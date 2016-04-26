CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-Cross&Main - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
13922
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Poruchik & aka KimIV

The indicator calculates the product of GBPUSD x USDCHF. Painted blue, GBPCHF - light blue (repeats the price on the upper chart).



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7407

i-BigBarsFromH1 i-BigBarsFromH1

The indicator is designed for displaying the candles of any higher timeframe on the H1 chart. It is also possible to display the candles of the non-standard timeframes: H5, H7 or H11. The upward and downward bars are filled with different colors.

forecast osc forecast osc

Quote: One of Jurik's smoothing versions.

i-DayOfWeek i-DayOfWeek

The indicator displays the selected day of the week.

i-DRProjections i-DRProjections

Prediction of the daily price ranges.