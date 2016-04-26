CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The optimized variant of the Kaufman's Adaptative Moving Average by wellx - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
19465
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The optimized variant of the AMA indicator by wellx. The original had undergone optimization in December 2006 to allow it to be usable in Expert advisors. The unoptimized version consumed resources and allowed to perform/optimization of an EA containing calls to the AMA in a reasonable time.

Its appearance is the same as the original.

The optimized variant of the Kaufman's Adaptative Moving Average


It is possible to "feel the difference" in the testing speed using a simple expert.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      TestAMA.mq4 |
//|                                                             Rosh |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Rosh"
#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"
 
 
extern int AMAtype=1;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//----
   if (AMAtype!=0) Print("Use the optimized indicator");
   else Print("Use the original version of the indicator");
   Print("Start");
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   Print("Finish");
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
//----
   double val;
   if (AMAtype!=0) val=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"AMA for Expert2",0,1);
   else val=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"AMA",0,1);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

If the external variable AMAtype=0, then use the original, if not zero, use this indicator.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7379

TTF TTF

The classic TTF with the T3 smoothing method and signal lines.

TSI TSI

True Strength Index (TSI) is a double-smoothed Momentum. TSI follows the bars with little or hardly noticeable delay in the main and intermediate trend reversal points.

Ticker FATL Ticker FATL

FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) - the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter (cream-colored line on the chart).

Ticker SATL Ticker SATL

SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) - the «slow» adaptive trend line is obtained using a digital low-pass filter of a different order (light-blue line on the chart).