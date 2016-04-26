Watch how to download trading robots for free
TSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp
True Strength Index (TSI) is a double-smoothed Momentum. TSI follows the bars with little or hardly noticeable delay in the main and intermediate trend reversal points.
True Strength Index (TSI) is a double-smoothed Momentum. TSI follows the bars with little or hardly noticeable delay in the main and intermediate trend reversal points.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7376
