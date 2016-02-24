CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Kaufman's AMA from wellx - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
13350
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
AMA.mq4 (3.31 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The code was prepared back in 2005. Unlike the original, the smoothing ratio here is raised to power. The power value is set by the G external variable (the default value is 2, like in the original). Several people challenged the authorship of this value, though it is not of much significance here.

The main advantage of wellx version is the color dots identifying a trend.

Kaufman's AMA from wellx

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7378

3ColorMACD 3ColorMACD

Standard MACD diagram with bullish and bearish bars colored differently.

1 Click To Close All Open Positions at Current Attached Chart 1 Click To Close All Open Positions at Current Attached Chart

1 Click "Close All" button to close all open positions at current attached chart.

Signalitics Trend Assistant Signalitics Trend Assistant

View current and historical trends of every timeframe.

Simple Horizontal Grid Simple Horizontal Grid

A round-number horizontal web with continuous auto-adjusting.