Indicators

Ticker FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文
Views:
17023
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Ticker_FATL.mq4 (3.69 KB) view
FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) - the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter (cream-colored line on the chart).

More details here.

Ticker FATL

The optimized variant of the Kaufman's Adaptative Moving Average by wellx The optimized variant of the Kaufman's Adaptative Moving Average by wellx

Example of optimization using the "running total" method.

TTF TTF

The classic TTF with the T3 smoothing method and signal lines.

Ticker SATL Ticker SATL

SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) - the «slow» adaptive trend line is obtained using a digital low-pass filter of a different order (light-blue line on the chart).

TrailCD TrailCD

The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trailing.