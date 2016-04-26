Watch how to download trading robots for free
Ticker FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 4
FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) - the «fast» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter (cream-colored line on the chart).
Ticker FATL
The optimized variant of the Kaufman's Adaptative Moving Average by wellx
Example of optimization using the "running total" method.TTF
The classic TTF with the T3 smoothing method and signal lines.
Ticker SATL
SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) - the «slow» adaptive trend line is obtained using a digital low-pass filter of a different order (light-blue line on the chart).TrailCD
The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trailing.