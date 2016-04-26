CodeBaseSections
Indicators

SATL - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
14421
Rating:
(9)
Published:
SATL.mq4 (3.63 KB) view
Download
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Finware.ru Ltd

(Slow Adaptive Trend Line) – the «slow» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter LPF-2. LPF-2 serves to eliminate the noises and market cycles with longer fluctuation periods.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7352

