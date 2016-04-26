Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
STARCBands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15926
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: scorpion
The indicator plots a moving average with a Bollinger type envelope.
The indicator plots a moving average with a Bollinger type envelope.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7355
SHI_SilverTrendSig
The indicator generates buy and sell signals.SATL
(Slow Adaptive Trend Line) – the «slow» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter LPF-2. LPF-2 serves to eliminate the noises and market cycles with longer fluctuation periods.
PeriodBarsHIGH PeriodBarsLOW
Library functions, get the HIGH LOW for the specified time intervalLibrary of functions for singular transformation
Have you perhaps heard about the caterpillar? Here it is.... I do not remember where I got the code, I simply translated it from С++ to MQL4.