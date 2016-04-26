CodeBaseSections
STARCBands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

STARC_Bands.mq4
Author: scorpion

The indicator plots a moving average with a Bollinger type envelope.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7355

