CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RoundPrice-Ext - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
18483
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Tartan

Very convenient to confirm any market entry signals.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7351

Regression_Channel Regression_Channel

The Regression Channel is based on the Linear Regression Trend, which represents a usual trend line plotted between two points on a price chart using the method of least squares.

MTF_PSAR MTF_PSAR

The Parabolic SAR was also developed by Welles Wilder for use in trending markets. The author of this indicator recommended to identify the trend first, and only after that to use the PSAR for trading with the trend.

SATL SATL

(Slow Adaptive Trend Line) – the «slow» adaptive trend line is calculated using a digital low-pass filter LPF-2. LPF-2 serves to eliminate the noises and market cycles with longer fluctuation periods.

SHI_SilverTrendSig SHI_SilverTrendSig

The indicator generates buy and sell signals.