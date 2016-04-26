CodeBaseSections
SHI_SilverTrendSig - indicator for MetaTrader 4

23997
(23)
Author: VIAC.RU, OlegVS, GOODMAN, 2005 Shurka

The indicator generates buy and sell signals.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7354

