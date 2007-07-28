Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator
It times Advanced_ADX signal with Bollinger chanel width.
To Show you very power ADX signal
You can change ADX Period and Bollinger Period.
