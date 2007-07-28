CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar
Views:
56594
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator

 

It times Advanced_ADX signal with Bollinger chanel width.

 

To Show you very power ADX signal

You can change ADX Period and Bollinger Period.

 

 

