Camarilla - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Camarilla.mq4 (4.92 KB) view
Author: ForexMasterMaker.com


The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.



The indicator is very popular abroad. Very useful for traders who trade any currency pair, as the simple rules (e.g. a reversal of the price chart is very probable "near a PIVOT") will warn the trader against false entries. Similar for the Res. and Sup levels.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7248

