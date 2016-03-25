Join our fan page
Camarilla - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: ForexMasterMaker.com
The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.
The indicator is very popular abroad. Very useful for traders who trade any currency pair, as the simple rules (e.g. a reversal of the price chart is very probable "near a PIVOT") will warn the trader against false entries. Similar for the Res. and Sup levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7248
