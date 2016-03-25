CodeBaseSections
Complex Common - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Semen Semenovich

Displays the overbought or oversold states of the currencies relative to each other.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7250

Chandelier Exit Chandelier Exit

Chandelier Exit calculates the trailing stop based either on the maximum value of the maximum price or the maximum value of the close price over a specified period.

Camarilla Camarilla

The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.

Complex pairs Complex pairs

The idea of the indicator is to select each currency from currency pairs separately. The currencies are measured in relative units (points). The sum of all currencies at any given time is equal to zero.

MIndex MIndex

The indicator calculates the indices of the USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD currencies and displays the index specified in the parameters in a separate window.