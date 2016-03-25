CodeBaseSections
BrainTrend2 Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 4

BT2Stop.mq4 (3.5 KB) view
Author: Alejandro Galindo

The indicator demonstrates the trend stops with multicolor dots. In order to distinguish the targets the BrainTrend2Stop uses Blue and Red dots.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7246

Brain Trend1 Stop Brain Trend1 Stop

The indicator demonstrates the trend stops with multicolor dots.

Avg Daily Range Avg Daily Range

The Avg Daily Range indicator.

Camarilla Camarilla

The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.

Chandelier Exit Chandelier Exit

Chandelier Exit calculates the trailing stop based either on the maximum value of the maximum price or the maximum value of the close price over a specified period.