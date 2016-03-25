Watch how to download trading robots for free
ShowOrdersOnChart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 25213
- Published:
Small indicator for monitoring the history of closed and the status of open orders on the chart. Red - unprofitable order, green - profitable.
ShowOrdersOnChart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7220
