CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ACD_PV - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
20227
Rating:
(5)
Published:
ACD_PV.mq4 (6.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified

Belongs to the Pivot group.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7219

^Dyn_Pivot ^Dyn_Pivot

Calculates the pivot point.

StochasticONpricePrice StochasticONpricePrice

A version of the Stochastic located right in the price window.

ShowOrdersOnChart ShowOrdersOnChart

Small indicator for monitoring the history of closed and the status of open orders on the chart. Red - unprofitable order, green - profitable.

Multiple ZigZags in a single window Multiple ZigZags in a single window

A simple indicator that demonstrates the general principle of displaying multiple indicators from different timeframes in a single window