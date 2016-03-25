CodeBaseSections
Indicators

^Dyn_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
22019
Rating:
(6)
Published:
zDyn_Pivot.mq4 (4.15 KB) view
Author: Rosh conversed only

Calculates the pivot point.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7216

