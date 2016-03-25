CodeBaseSections
SMI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
22669
(12)
SMI.mq4 (3.89 KB) view
Author: Rosh

The SMI indicator. Based on the "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence" book by Blau



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7203

