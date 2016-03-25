Watch how to download trading robots for free
SMI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Rosh
The SMI indicator. Based on the "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence" book by Blau
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7203
StrangeIndicator
This indicator belongs to the oscillator group.T3 TRIX (ROC of T6)
The TRIX indicator represents the rate-of-change percentage, smoothed by the exponential МА of the closing price.