FTLM_hist - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
13598
Rating:
(4)
Published:
FTLM_hist.mq4 (7.46 KB)
Author: Ramdass - Conversion only

The FTLM hist indicator is one of many digital indicators that emerged after some of the articles by Vladimir Kravchuk. Here is a link to one of them.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7206

