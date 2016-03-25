Watch how to download trading robots for free
T3 TRIX (ROC of T6) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: convert FinGeR Alex orginal by Luis Damiani
Interpretation of the TRIX generator is quite simple. When the generator values rise one should buy, and sell when the values fall. Moving averages are commonly used to get the smoothed TRIX generator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7198
Linear Regression
When applied to financial markets this method is usually used to determine the moments of prices extreme deviation from the "standard" level.T3_adx_+di_-di_burst
Smoothing for the ADX indicator. Recalculates the specified number of bars at every tick (not optimized)
StrangeIndicator
This indicator belongs to the oscillator group.SMI
The SMI indicator. Based on the "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence" book by Blau.