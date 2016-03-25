CodeBaseSections
Time1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The idea of this indicator is quite simple: draw lines to remember the current phase of the market and who "rules" the market.

Below are the different session times (Asian, European, American) or different phases of these sessions.

These indicators can be easily customized.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7178

