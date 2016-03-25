CodeBaseSections
Kaufman - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Kaufman.mq4 (3.35 KB) view
Author: konKop & wellx

One of the moving average types. This type is called «Kaufman Moving Average».

There is more than enough information on the moving averages, therefore it will not be elaborated. Suffice to say that it can be used most productively in conjunction with others.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7163

