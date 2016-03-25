Watch how to download trading robots for free
3end - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Poruchik & aka KimIV
Shows when to buy and when to sell. Position is opened when the indicator color changes: if there is a green dot - buy,
if there is a red dot - sell.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7140
