CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
21880
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Divergence.mq4 (4.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Pavel Kulko

Displays the situation when the directions of price movement and technical indicators do not coincide. This is mostly seen when the indicator reaches an overbought or oversold area (20;80).


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7138

Diapazon Diapazon

The indicator displays the ranges. Useful for the visualization of various "zones".

DayImpuls DayImpuls

Simple indicator with great potential for the analysis of data and its use.

3end 3end

Shows when to buy and when to sell. Position is opened when the indicator color changes: if there is a green dot - buy, if there is a red dot - sell.

CatFX50 CatFX50

The CatFX50 is an easy and winning system, but it is not so simple. Be sensible and place stops at the distance of 34 pips.