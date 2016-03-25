CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Diapazon - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
Diapazon.mq4 (2.3 KB) view
Author: mandorr

The indicator displays the ranges. Useful for the visualization of various "zones".



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7136

