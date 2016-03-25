Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CurrencyChart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 27855
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The CurrencyChart indicator allows to display the charts of multiple currencies (symbols) in a single window.Input Parameters:
symbol - the name of the symbol to display in the window (by default EURUSD).Usage example:
the picture below shows that the CurrencyChart indicator was attached to the EURUSD,M5 chart twice with the 'symbol' parameters set to EURCHF and USDJPY the first and second time, respectively. As a result, there are three price charts (EURUSD, EURCHF, USDJPY) in a single window.
CurrencyChart
the windows with the currency (symbol) charts that are used in the indicator must be opened.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7085
This library allows you to write a text file with the quotes of the symbol in any place on your hard drive.OsMACD
The OsMACD indicator is a combination of the colored Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicators.
Universal trend utility for near predictions and making decisions by "stops" and/or "stops/reversals" of the orders.The WaveMarker script set
A set of scripts for quick drawing the Elliott waves.