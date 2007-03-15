Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MadroGoldenFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 78681
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator gives us four signals to filtering 4 strategies:
Broken Trend:
Buy:
1 - Broking the Down Trend;
2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average: EMA9 Cross Up EMA30;
3 - Momentum value > 100.
Sell:
1 - Broking the Up Trend;
2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average:EMA9 Cross Down EMA30;
3 - Momentum < 100.
The lower one gives the momentum & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2MA:
Golden Trend:
Buy:
1 - Broking the Down Trend;
2 - Crossing of tow Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Up SMMA15 (Smooth);
3 - DeMarker value > 0.5 & Force Index >0.
Sell:
1 - Broking the Up Trend;
2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average:EMA5 Cross Down SMMA15;
3 - DeMarker value < 0.5 & Force Index< 0.
The Middle one gives the required signal & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2 MA:
Golden Cross:
Buy:
1 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Up EMA15;
2 - RSI value > 50 & Crossing Up of MACD& Crossing Up of ADX.
Sell:
1 - Crossing of tow Smooth Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Down EMA15;
2 - RSI value < 50 & Crossing Down of MACD& Crossing Down of ADX.
The Upper one gives the required signal & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2 MA:
Golden Lines:
When the price passed a strong resistance or support we can get a good confirming signal for Buy or Sell by looking to the three signals of the indicator.
Indicator Waddah Attar Trend is very simple , very easy to use and very sensetive to buy and sell signals.Waddah_Attar_HTML
This Script creats HTML Report To Your Current Chart. It contains a usefull information. Try it.
This indicator will plot Fibonacci golden spiral on the chart.FX5_FiboSpiralScript
This script will plot Fibonacci golden spiral on the chart.