This indicator gives us four signals to filtering 4 strategies:

Broken Trend:

Buy:

1 - Broking the Down Trend;

2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average: EMA9 Cross Up EMA30;

3 - Momentum value > 100.

Sell:

1 - Broking the Up Trend;

2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average:EMA9 Cross Down EMA30;

3 - Momentum < 100.



The lower one gives the momentum & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2MA:

Golden Trend:

Buy:

1 - Broking the Down Trend;

2 - Crossing of tow Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Up SMMA15 (Smooth);

3 - DeMarker value > 0.5 & Force Index >0.

Sell:

1 - Broking the Up Trend;

2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average:EMA5 Cross Down SMMA15;

3 - DeMarker value < 0.5 & Force Index< 0.



The Middle one gives the required signal & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2 MA:

Golden Cross:

Buy:

1 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Up EMA15;

2 - RSI value > 50 & Crossing Up of MACD& Crossing Up of ADX.

Sell:

1 - Crossing of tow Smooth Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Down EMA15;

2 - RSI value < 50 & Crossing Down of MACD& Crossing Down of ADX.



The Upper one gives the required signal & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2 MA:

Golden Lines:

When the price passed a strong resistance or support we can get a good confirming signal for Buy or Sell by looking to the three signals of the indicator.



