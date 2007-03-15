CodeBaseSections
MadroGoldenFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator gives us four signals to filtering 4 strategies:
     Broken Trend:
          Buy:
               1 - Broking the Down Trend;
               2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average: EMA9 Cross Up EMA30;
               3 - Momentum value > 100.
          Sell:
               1 - Broking the Up Trend;
               2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average:EMA9 Cross Down EMA30; 
               3 - Momentum < 100.

The lower one gives the momentum & the Arrows points to the crossing of  2MA: 
     Golden Trend:
          Buy:
               1 - Broking the Down Trend;
               2 - Crossing of tow  Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Up SMMA15 (Smooth);
               3 - DeMarker value > 0.5 & Force Index >0.
          Sell:
               1 - Broking the Up Trend;
               2 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average:EMA5 Cross Down SMMA15; 
               3 - DeMarker value < 0.5 & Force Index< 0.

The Middle one gives the required signal & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2 MA:  
     Golden Cross:
          Buy:
               1 - Crossing of tow Exponential Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Up EMA15;
               2 - RSI value > 50 & Crossing Up of MACD& Crossing Up of ADX.
          Sell:
               1 - Crossing of tow Smooth Moving Average: EMA5 Cross Down EMA15;
               2 - RSI value < 50 & Crossing Down of MACD& Crossing Down of ADX.

The Upper one gives the required signal & the Arrows points to the crossing of 2 MA: 
Golden Lines:
          When the price passed a strong resistance or support we can get a good confirming signal for Buy or Sell by looking to the three signals of the indicator.

   

