Script for converting a chart of the M1 timeframe into all other charts of the standard timeframes and recreating the M1 timeframe chart.

The library contains five functions for reading the values from an INI-file and five functions for writing the values to an INI-file. Thus, there are five pairs of functions to read/write the values of 'integer array', 'boolean', 'double', 'integer' and 'string' types.

With the help of this library it is possible to implement the ability to maintain positions with a simple trailing stop in any Expert Advisor.