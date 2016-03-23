The Expert Advisor simply opens orders in the opposite direction after the current order is closed.

Script for converting a chart of the M1 timeframe into all other charts of the standard timeframes and recreating the M1 timeframe chart.

The MA-4H indicator displays the moving average of the selected timeframe on the chart of the current timeframe. The intersection of the two moving averages is implemented as optional. The external parameters allow to activate the second moving average in order to see their intersection.