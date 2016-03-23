Join our fan page
Trading Comments - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 16341
Real author:
Doda - I am really thankful to him
This indicator is commenting always on behalf of EMA (Exponential Moving Average).
I have amended this indicator with some calculations so the strategy of 3 Moving averages is used and also forecast for opening and closing orders.
How to follow:
- If Comments Show: Go Long With Rates = Go With Buy
- If Comments Show: Go Short With Rates = Go With Short
- If Comments Show: Exit Short = Sell Times Out
- If Comments Show: Exit Buy = Buy Times Out
The Expert Advisor simply opens orders in the opposite direction after the current order is closed.Daily Channel
Simple display any time zone daily channel.
Script for converting a chart of the M1 timeframe into all other charts of the standard timeframes and recreating the M1 timeframe chart.MA-4H
The MA-4H indicator displays the moving average of the selected timeframe on the chart of the current timeframe. The intersection of the two moving averages is implemented as optional. The external parameters allow to activate the second moving average in order to see their intersection.