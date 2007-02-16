Watch how to download trading robots for free
Set Fibo Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4
56067
Published:
Updated:
This indicator puts Prices at Fibo lines. Draw your fibo's on chart and then put this indicator, you will see prices at fibo levels.
The indicator Set_Fibo_Price_Any takes the value of the level automatically from the fibonacci levels and then convert to text.
