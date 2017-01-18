CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

DownloadHistory - script for MetaTrader 5

Artem Temnikov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5269
Rating:
(52)
Published:
\MQL5\Scripts\Library\
caggregator.mqh (1.83 KB) view
ccanvas.mqh (11.38 KB) view
cdownload.mqh (2.75 KB) view
cgraphics.mqh (2.9 KB) view
common.mqh (2.03 KB) view
cprogressbar.mqh (8.32 KB) view
csymbol.mqh (2.12 KB) view
datatype.mqh (3 KB) view
download.mq5 (0.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Symbol for downloading the history data for the symbol from the server.

Distinctive feature - indication of the download process using the progress bar.

Symbol for downloading the history data for the current symbol with indication of progress.

Features:

The script uses a modified Canvas class, where the position of the origin (bottom left corner of the chart) and the reference direction of the vertical axis (from the bottom up) has been changed.

It uses generation of images using layers: the bottom layer is the background.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7026

YURAZ_RSAXEL Script draws the Axel Rudolph levels YURAZ_RSAXEL Script draws the Axel Rudolph levels

Script draws the Axel Rudolph levels

Normalized MACD Normalized MACD

Normalized MACD.

Imp_XMA Imp_XMA

Moving average wing averaging of the linear combination of the input price timeseries.

BoDi BoDi

The Standard Deviation indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.