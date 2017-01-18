Watch how to download trading robots for free
DownloadHistory - script for MetaTrader 5
Symbol for downloading the history data for the symbol from the server.
Distinctive feature - indication of the download process using the progress bar.
Features:
The script uses a modified Canvas class, where the position of the origin (bottom left corner of the chart) and the reference direction of the vertical axis (from the bottom up) has been changed.
It uses generation of images using layers: the bottom layer is the background.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7026
