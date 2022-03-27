RadixSort Algorithm

RadixSort sorts numeric data (integers or float) by considering a string of numbers where digit by digit sort starting from least significant digit position to most significant digit position.

The algorithm is better explained on that Wikipedia page https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radix_sort





Time Complexity and Performance



Radix sort has linear time complexity, it operates in O(n * k) time, where:

n = the number of elements to sort k = the maximum element width (number of bytes) of the elements to sort

The algorithm iterates over k byte places in LSD (least significant digit) order; for each byte place, it iterates over all n elements to sort them by the k-th byte.



RadixSort Implementation in MQL

This is a highly-optimized implementation of LSD RadixSort in MQL using radix-256 (8-bit digits). This could be useful for sorting huge arrays with millions of numbers.

This implementation is based on radix sort by Pierre Terdiman, published at http://codercorner.com/RadixSortRevisited.htm, with select optimizations published by Michael Herf at http://stereopsis.com/radix.html and by Eddy L O Jansson at https://github.com/eloj/radix-sorting.

The function is at least 3-10 times faster than MQL's built-in ArraySort() function.

Supported data types:



The function accepts any-dimensional arrays of simple type (char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, bool, color, datetime, float, double) as a parameter. However, sorting is always applied to the first (zero) dimension.

An array is always sorted in the ascending order irrespective of the AS_SERIES flag value. Note that, the algorithm falls back to ArraySort() if the array contains less than some threshold of items (currently 128). IEEE-754 floating-point ordering:

Floating-point values are sorted by transforming their raw IEEE-754 bit representation into an order-preserving integer key. This produces the correct numerical ordering for all finite values without performing floating-point comparisons. Special values follow their IEEE-754 bit ordering: negative NaNs precede -infinity, positive NaNs follow +infinity, and -0.0 sorts before +0.0.

Radix sort should be the default for sorting numeric data as it operates in O(n * k) time. Comparison-based sorting algorithms (like quicksort, mergesort and heapsort) run in O(n * log n) time. Thus, Radix sort is comparatively faster, the larger the array size. The downside of radix sort is that it needs more memory (temporary array) to do its work. template < typename T> bool RadixSort(T &arr[]); template < typename T> bool RadixSort(T &arr[][]); template < typename T> bool RadixSort(T &arr[][][]); template < typename T> bool RadixSort(T &arr[][][][]); template < typename T> bool RadixSortIndices( const T &arr[], int &indices[]); template < typename T, typename TItem> bool ParallelRadixSort(T &arr[], TItem &items[]);

This is a benchmark script that demonstrates the speed advantage of RadixSort() over MQL's ArraySort():

#include "RadixSort.mqh" #define SIZE 10 * 1000 * 1000 int arr1[SIZE]; int arr2[SIZE]; void OnStart () { for ( int i = 0 ; i < SIZE; i++) { arr1[i] = MathRand (); arr2[i] = arr1[i]; } uint t1 = GetTickCount (); ArraySort (arr1); uint ticks1 = GetTickCount () - t1; uint t2 = GetTickCount (); RadixSort(arr2); uint ticks2 = GetTickCount () - t2; PrintFormat ( "Sorting %d integers: " , SIZE); PrintFormat ( "ArraySort() -> %u millisec" , ticks1); PrintFormat ( "RadixSort() -> %u millisec" , ticks2); PrintFormat ( "Speed-up factor is %.1fx" , ( double )ticks1/ticks2); PrintFormat ( "%s" , ArrayCompare (arr1, arr2) ? "RadixSort: invalid sort order." : "" ); }





To replace MQL's ArraySort() by RadixSort() in your old mq5 or mqh files, just add these two lines at the top of the file: