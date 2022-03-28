CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Alert Crossing Three MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8441
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The idea of the indicator

The indicator shows signals ('Arrow' objects) of the 'Moving Average' indicator crossings. The peculiarity of the indicator: if there was an intersection of 'MAs' (on bar #0), and then the intersection disappeared, the signal remains on the chart

Alert Crossing Three MAs

Rice. 1. Alert Crossing Three MAs

The indicator can give sound signals of several types:

  • Sound
  • Alert
  • Email
  • Push

    Radix sort (The fastest numeric sort) Radix sort (The fastest numeric sort)

    Sorts the values in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array in the ascending order.

    Percentage of price movement per candle - Simple and Crucial Percentage of price movement per candle - Simple and Crucial

    This indicator displays the percentage of price movement per candle, as an average of the latest candles.

    RSI_MAonRSI_Filling RSI_MAonRSI_Filling

    'RSI' line, 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'. Fill areas between these two lines.

    RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA

    Strategy based on the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Filling'. The minimum step is set between positions