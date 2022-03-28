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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Alert Crossing Three MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
The indicator shows signals ('Arrow' objects) of the 'Moving Average' indicator crossings. The peculiarity of the indicator: if there was an intersection of 'MAs' (on bar #0), and then the intersection disappeared, the signal remains on the chart
Rice. 1. Alert Crossing Three MAs
The indicator can give sound signals of several types:
- Sound
- Alert
- Push
Radix sort (The fastest numeric sort)
Sorts the values in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array in the ascending order.Percentage of price movement per candle - Simple and Crucial
This indicator displays the percentage of price movement per candle, as an average of the latest candles.
RSI_MAonRSI_Filling
'RSI' line, 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'. Fill areas between these two lines.RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA
Strategy based on the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Filling'. The minimum step is set between positions