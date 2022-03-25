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Percentage of price movement per candle - Simple and Crucial - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TheCoderWrote my first piece of software in 1994,
Graduated in my first Engineering degree in 2002 (Top Ranked University)
MBA in Finances in 2006 (Top Ranked)
MBA in Business Law in 2012 (Top Ranked)
Graduated in my second Engineering degree in 2014
Licensed with FINRA Series 57 in 2019
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Extremely simple indicator, equally extremely crucial and powerful to help traders manage their risk and help EA with automated symbol selection.
This indicator uses the ATR to calculate the average price movement per candle, but displays it as a percentage of the price and this facilitates the symbol selection, as far as comparing symbols and understanding how much price movement to expect on an average candle.
The example above shows that on average, prices of the instrument BCHUSD are expected to move between 4.6% to 9.2% on a daily basis
Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter, It was converted from "Currency Strength Giraia 28 pairs TRO MODIFIED" MetaTrader 4 versionTrend Rider Alert
Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.
Sorts the values in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array in the ascending order.Alert Crossing Three MAs
The indicator shows signals ('Arrow' objects) of the 'Moving Average' indicator crossings. The peculiarity of the indicator: if there was an intersection of 'MAs' (on bar #0), and then the intersection disappeared, the signal remains on the chart