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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Currency Strength Meter MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Rider Alert
Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.Trend Direction And Force Index Alert
Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869
Percentage of price movement per candle - Simple and Crucial
This indicator displays the percentage of price movement per candle, as an average of the latest candles.Radix sort (The fastest numeric sort)
Sorts the values in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array in the ascending order.