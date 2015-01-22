CodeBaseSections
Chaikin_Volatility_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Chaikin_Volatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Chaikin_Volatility.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. Chaikin_Volatility_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2433

