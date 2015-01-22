CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MFI_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
mfi_2htf.mq5 (10.66 KB)
Real author:

lukas1

A colored cloud formed by two MFI oscillators with different timeframes.

Fig.1. MFI_2HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2434

Stoch_2HTF Stoch_2HTF

A colored cloud formed by two Stochastics with different timeframes.

Accumulative Swing Index - ASI Accumulative Swing Index - ASI

The Accumulative Swing Index indicator is applied for accumulative swing index construction.

Chaikin_Volatility_HTF Chaikin_Volatility_HTF

The Chaikin_Volatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Chaikin_Volatility Chaikin_Volatility

Chaikin's volatility indicator.