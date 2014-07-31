Watch how to download trading robots for free
Tma Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- Alexandre Julien-Pelletier
- Views:
- 47422
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
TMA Slope indicator (non-repainting version).
RSI_Filter
Smoothed RSI indicator.ATR_Filter
Smoothed ATR indicator.
Genie Stochastic RSI
Stochastic RSI Expert Advisor.BBMACD
BBMACD is the Bollinger Bands® and MACD indicator in the same place at separate window.