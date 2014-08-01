CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BBMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
27376
(8)
BBMACD.mq4 (5.84 KB) view
BBMACD is the Bollinger Bands® and MACD indicator in the same place at separate window.

Use BBMACD indicator on H1 or H4 timeframes.

BBMACD indicator

