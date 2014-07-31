Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR_Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- mehdi khoshbakhtvash
- Views:
- 22233
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Smoothed ATR indicator.
CCI_Filter
Smoothed CCI indicator.Genie RSI
Relative Strength Index Expert Advisor.
RSI_Filter
Smoothed RSI indicator.Tma Slope
TMA Slope indicator.