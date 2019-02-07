CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Horizontal Line Levels - expert for MetaTrader 5

VOLDEMAR | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
12384
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA is a utility. It draws to horizontal lines (OBJ_HLINE). It checks once every Period minutes, whether the price has crossed one of the lines. If the price crosses the line, a sound alert will be given.

Horizontal Line Levels

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23553

HLCrossSigForDeMarker HLCrossSigForDeMarker

The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF

Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

Plateau Plateau

The EA uses two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB).

BollingerBands_Box BollingerBands_Box

Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Bollinger Bands® with colored rectangles and background filling