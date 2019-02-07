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Horizontal Line Levels - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Scriptor
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA is a utility. It draws to horizontal lines (OBJ_HLINE). It checks once every Period minutes, whether the price has crossed one of the lines. If the price crosses the line, a sound alert will be given.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23553
The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF
Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters
The EA uses two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB).BollingerBands_Box
Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Bollinger Bands® with colored rectangles and background filling