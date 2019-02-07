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Indicators

HLCrossSigForDeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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10973
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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Real author:

Bigeev Rustem

The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.

This indicators shows levels for opening positions, setting stop levels, Trailing Stop and Take Profit, what leaves no doubts for a trader regarding performing a deal. Avoiding psychological and emotional influence in trading is a key factor for getting a profit on the market.


//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint Supr_Period=6;        //Break-through range period: The higher its value is, the later and rarer the signals are
input uint MA_Period=21;         //Period for Triple Exponential Moving Average. Used as an additional filter
input uint Risk=0;               //Highest risk in pips to calculate the entering level based on the level of the nearest MAX/MIN
input uint ATR_Period=120;       //ATR period. Used for calculation of volatility.
input double Q=0.7;              //Parameter to place Take Profit. - A rate of Stop Loss. if =1, Take = Stop
input uint DeMarker_Period=12;   //DeMarker period. Used as an additional filter
input double HLine=+0.5;         //Upper signal stop line for DeMarker
input double LLine=-0.5;         //Lower signal stop line for DeMarker

Displayed elements of the indicator:

  1. Up and down arrows are signals for opening the corresponding positions;
  2. Circles on crosshairs are points for placing initial Take Profit;
  3. Dots are used for confirmation of determined trend. If the price continuously breaks through the levels of these points, one should keep the position as long as it is possible. If points represent a "corridor" for a long period, it is time for fix the profit.;
  4. Diamonds are limits for placing Stop Loss and Trailing Stop.

Fig. 1. Indicator HLCrossSigForDeMarker

Fig. 1. Indicator HLCrossSigForDeMarker

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23552

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