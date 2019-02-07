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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BollingerBands_Box - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Bollinger Bands® with colored rectangles and background filling
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="BollingerBands_Box"; //Object name input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //Indicator timeframe for calculating the indicator input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number to calculate the indicator input uint BBPeriod=20; //Midline calculation period input double StdDeviation=2.0001; //Number of deviations input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;//Price type input int Shift=0; //Horizontal shift of indicator in bars input bool ShowPrice=true; //show price labels input color Upper_color=clrLimeGreen; //Upper price label color input color Middle_color=clrSlateGray; //Middle price label color input color Lower_color=clrRed; //Lower price label color input uint BarsTotal=30; //number of bars of rectangles input uint RightTail=5; //shifting the rectangles beyond the zeroth bar to the right in the current chart bars input color Color_Res=C'157,255,255'; //Color of the upper box input color Color_Sup=C'255,176,255'; //Color of the lower box //+----------------------------------------------+
Fig. 1. Indicator BollingerBands_Box
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23582
Plateau
The EA uses two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB).Horizontal Line Levels
Signal (Alert) at crossing horizontal line by the price