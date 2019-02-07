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Indicators

BollingerBands_Box - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Bollinger Bands® with colored rectangles and background filling

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string SirName="BollingerBands_Box";          //Object name
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1;          //Indicator timeframe for calculating the indicator
input uint   NumberofBar=1;                         //Bar number to calculate the indicator
input uint                BBPeriod=20;              //Midline calculation period
input double              StdDeviation=2.0001;      //Number of deviations
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;//Price type
input int                 Shift=0;                  //Horizontal shift of indicator in bars
input bool ShowPrice=true;                          //show price labels
input color Upper_color=clrLimeGreen;               //Upper price label color
input color Middle_color=clrSlateGray;              //Middle price label color
input color Lower_color=clrRed;                     //Lower price label color
input uint   BarsTotal=30;                          //number of bars of rectangles
input uint   RightTail=5;                           //shifting the rectangles beyond the zeroth bar to the right in the current chart bars
input color  Color_Res=C'157,255,255';              //Color of the upper box
input color  Color_Sup=C'255,176,255';              //Color of the lower box
//+----------------------------------------------+


Fig. 1. Indicator BollingerBands_Box

Fig. 1. Indicator BollingerBands_Box

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23582

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