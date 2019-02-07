Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options

Indicator XXDPO_Candle with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.

Signal (Alert) at crossing horizontal line by the price