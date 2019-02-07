Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8354
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23551
Indicator XXDPO_Candle with the timeframe selection option in its input parametersXXDPO_Candle_Alerts
Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options
The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.Horizontal Line Levels
Signal (Alert) at crossing horizontal line by the price