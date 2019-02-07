Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Plateau - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 9186
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Scriptor
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA refers to the data of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and of one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). The indicators work on the current symbol and on the current timeframe.
Trailing the positions and trading signals are generated only when a new bar appears. You can also reverse trading signals (parameter Reverse, variable InpReverse in the code) and close positions opposite to the trading signal (parameter Close opposite, variable InpCloseOpposite in the code).
Block of trading signals:
if(ma_fast[2]<ma_slow[2] && ma_fast[1]>ma_slow[1] && close[1]<bands_lower[1]) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_buy=true; else m_need_open_sell=true; } if(ma_fast[2]>ma_slow[2] && ma_fast[1]<ma_slow[1] && close[1]>bands_lower[1]) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_sell=true; else m_need_open_buy=true; }
EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23556
Signal (Alert) at crossing horizontal line by the priceHLCrossSigForDeMarker
The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.
Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Bollinger Bands® with colored rectangles and background fillingPEMA_2HTF
A colored cloud made of two PEMAs from different timeframes on a single chart.