Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA refers to the data of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and of one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). The indicators work on the current symbol and on the current timeframe.

Trailing the positions and trading signals are generated only when a new bar appears. You can also reverse trading signals (parameter Reverse, variable InpReverse in the code) and close positions opposite to the trading signal (parameter Close opposite, variable InpCloseOpposite in the code).

Block of trading signals:

if(ma_fast[2] <ma_slow[2] && ma _fast[1]> ma_slow[1] && close[1] <bands_lower[1]) { if (!InpReverse) m _need_open_buy=true; else m _need_open_sell=true; } if (ma_fast[2]> ma_slow[2] && ma_fast[1] <ma_slow[1] && close [1]> bands_lower[1]) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_sell=true; else m_need_open_buy=true; }

EURUSD, H1:







