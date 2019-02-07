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Plateau - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9186
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Plateau.mq5 (79.26 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA refers to the data of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), Fast and Slow, and of one indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). The indicators work on the current symbol and on the current timeframe.

Trailing the positions and trading signals are generated only when a new bar appears. You can also reverse trading signals (parameter Reverse, variable InpReverse in the code) and close positions opposite to the trading signal (parameter Close opposite, variable InpCloseOpposite in the code).

Block of trading signals:

   if(ma_fast[2]<ma_slow[2] && ma_fast[1]>ma_slow[1] && close[1]<bands_lower[1])
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
         m_need_open_buy=true;
      else
         m_need_open_sell=true;
     }
   if(ma_fast[2]>ma_slow[2] && ma_fast[1]<ma_slow[1] && close[1]>bands_lower[1])
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
         m_need_open_sell=true;
      else
         m_need_open_buy=true;
     }

EURUSD, H1:

Plateau


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23556

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