The EA compares the difference between the Close price of bar #1 and the Close price of bar #Candle shift.

Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options

Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.