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Indicators

XXDPO_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
7186
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XXDPO_Candle.mq5 (19.18 KB) view
XXDPO_Candle_HTF.mq5 (22.97 KB) view
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Indicator XXDPO_Candle with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, indicator XXDPO_Candle.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle_HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23550

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts XXDPO_Candle_Alerts

Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options

Plan X Plan X

The EA compares the difference between the Close price of bar #1 and the Close price of bar #Candle shift.

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF

Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

HLCrossSigForDeMarker HLCrossSigForDeMarker

The HLCrossSigForDeMarker is considered as a trend indicator since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional effects from trading.